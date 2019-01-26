New Nintendo Releases This Week - Wargroove - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 467 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 26 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
January 29
- Mages of Mystralia
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
- Unworthy
January 30
- Drowning
- Fishing Star World Tour
- Hyperide
January 31
- Agartha-S
- Airheart - Tales of broken Wings
- Bleep Bloop
- Bombfest
- Downwell
- Dragon Marked for Death: Advanced Attackers
- Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters
- Eggggg - The platform puker
- Gabbuchi
- Halcyn 6: Starbase Commander
- Merchants of Kaidan
- Necrosphere Deluxe
- New Star Manager
- Piczle Colors
- planetarian
- Stray Cat Doors
- Teangledeep
- Zombie Night Terror
February 1
- Thea: The Awakening
- Wargroove
