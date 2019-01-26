New Nintendo Releases This Week - Wargroove - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 26 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

January 29

Mages of Mystralia

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

Unworthy

January 30

Drowning

Fishing Star World Tour

Hyperide

January 31

Agartha-S

Airheart - Tales of broken Wings

Bleep Bloop

Bombfest

Downwell

Dragon Marked for Death: Advanced Attackers

Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters

Eggggg - The platform puker

Gabbuchi

Halcyn 6: Starbase Commander

Merchants of Kaidan

Necrosphere Deluxe

New Star Manager

Piczle Colors

planetarian

Stray Cat Doors

Teangledeep

Zombie Night Terror

February 1

Thea: The Awakening

Wargroove

