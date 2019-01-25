Analyst: Video Game Industry Revenue to Decline in 2019 for First Time Since 1995 - News

Financial analyst Pelham Smithers speaking with Bloomberg says video game revenue in 2019 will decline for the first time since 1995. The analyst expects revenue to drop one percent to $136.5 million. He believes the decline will continue in 2020.

"The various bits of the jigsaw puzzle just don’t add up, so we’re looking for the market to shrink in 2019," said Smithers. "The sell-off in video game stocks is primarily down to a growing realization of the risk that this view is right."





He sees the mobile games revenue to drop by 10 percent in China due to Beijing’s tighter grip on game approvals. Console revenue is expected to also decrease due to fewer AAA releases and the decline in sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. PC revenue is also expected to slow as the popularity of battle royale games will decrease.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

