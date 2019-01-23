CrossCode Headed to Switch This Year - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Deck13 and developer Radical Fish announced the 2D action RPG, CrossCode, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2019, alongside the previously announced PlayStation 4 version.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

CrossCode combines 16-bit SNES-style graphics with butter-smooth physics, a fast-paced combat system, and engaging puzzle mechanics, served with a gripping sci-fi story.

CrossCode is all about how it plays! Take the best out of two popular genres, find a good balance between them and make a great game. That’s what CrossCode does. You get the puzzles of Zelda-esque dungeons and are rewarded with the great variety of equipment you know and love from RPGs. During the fast-paced battles you will use the tools you find on your journey to reveal and exploit the enemies’ weaknesses and at the same time will be able to choose equipment and skills for a more in-depth approach in fighting your enemies.

Key Features:

Dive into a massive adventure with a playtime of around 40 to 80 hours.

Explore a large world with 7 unique areas and hidden secrets all over the place.

Fight over 120 enemy types including 30+ boss fights.

Enter 8 expansive dungeons all with with unique themes and puzzle mechanics.

Master up to 100 combat arts and even more passive skills.

Solve over 100 quests with a great variety of tasks and unique challenges.

60-plus music tracks made by a rice ball (well, not exactly).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles