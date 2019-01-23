OPUS Collection: The Day We Found Earth + Rocket of Whispers Headed to Switch in North America This April - News

PM Studios and Acttil announced the OPUS Collection: The Day We Found Earth + Rocket of Whispers will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America this April.

Here is an overview of the collection:

OPUS: The Day We Found Earth

Millions of years in the future, mankind has left its home planet of Earth far behind. But now Emeth, an adorable robot who has made a solemn promise to his creator, must rediscover his lost homeland in order to save all of humanity. But as he tries to fulfill that promise, he begins to realize that he may hold an even greater purpose… This atmospheric, bittersweet tale is the perfect introduction to the world of OPUS.

Key Features:

Homeward Bound: Operate a deep space telescope to scan the skies for long-lost Earth…and other untold secrets.

Operate a deep space telescope to scan the skies for long-lost Earth…and other untold secrets. Self Discovery: Investigate your ship to uncover the history of a centuries-old mission item by mysterious item.

Investigate your ship to uncover the history of a centuries-old mission item by mysterious item. Across the Universe: Explore a universe teeming with vivid and vibrant planets, nebulas, and galaxies.

Explore a universe teeming with vivid and vibrant planets, nebulas, and galaxies. Cosmic Vibes: Lose yourself in a sweeping soundtrack that will pull at your heartstrings.

OPUS: Rocket of Whispers

Witness the story of two lonely survivors of an apocalyptic plague, who are given the seemingly impossible task of building an interstellar rocket. Their goal is to revive the ancient tradition of space burial and return the lost souls of the world to their cosmic homeland. Written by the IMGA-nominated author of OPUS: The Day We Found Earth, this tale of loss and rebirth will leave you breathless.

Key Features:

Land of Ice and Snow: Travel through the ruins of a frozen world, uncovering the history of a once prosperous land as you go.

Travel through the ruins of a frozen world, uncovering the history of a once prosperous land as you go. Making Space: Gather the materials you need for your rocket, and craft tools to explore even greater distances.

Gather the materials you need for your rocket, and craft tools to explore even greater distances. Alien Artifacts: Uncover more than 100 items, each with unique artwork and descriptions informed by detailed research.

Uncover more than 100 items, each with unique artwork and descriptions informed by detailed research. Aural Adventure: Roam through a beautiful, atmospheric soundscape created by indiePlay-nominated composer Triodust.

