NES Classic Outsells PlayStation Classic in the US, Outsold PS4 and Xbox One SKUs

The NES Classic Edition outsold the PlayStation Classic in the US, according to NPD analyst Mat Picatella. It was also the best-selling Plug N Play system in December and 2018. It also outsold every PlayStation 4 and Xbox SKU. Only the Nintendo Switch 32GB Neon Red/Blue Joy Con SKU sold more units.

Had a few questions on Plug N Play - The NES Classic Edition was the best-selling Plug N Play system of December and 2018. Only the Switch 32GB Neon Red/Blue Joy Con item sold more units of hardware in 2018 than the NES Classic Edition. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 23, 2019

Nintendo will be discontinuing the NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition now that the holiday period is over.

