Total World War Announced for Switch and PC - News

Zero Games Studios has announced turn-based strategy game, Total World War, for the Nintendo and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Total World War is a classical turn-based strategy with funny generals and great tactical depth. Total World War will allow games up to 4 players, controlling different armies with their own special weapon.

Easy to pick up, Total World War offers funny visuals and many different strategies to defeat your ennemies.

