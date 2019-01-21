Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition Headed to Switch in 2019 - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Soedesco and developer Krillbite Studio announced the first-person horror game, Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

In Among the Sleep, players assume the role of a defenseless two-year old toddler who has lost his mommy. With an unusual teddy bear as his only companion, he wanders off through the eerily dark house to find her. What follows is a haunting search through grim and twisted environments, experienced through the eyes of a scared child.

Key Features:

Enhanced edition with new dialogue, better performance, visuals, and more.

Put the pieces of the puzzle together to find out what has happened to your mother.

Creep through threatening environments like a twisted forest and a dark house.

Unravel a disturbing story filled with tension, symbolism, and psychological horror.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles