Best Buy Canada Lists Death Stranding With a 2019 Release Window - News

167 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Best Buy Canada has a pre-order card for Death Stranding that says the game will be "available" in 2019. The pre-order card was spotted by a user on Reddit.

The Best Buy Canada website lists the game for $79.99 CAD with a December 31, 2019 release date. The release date is clearly a placeholder.

Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake recently said Death Stranding is a game that "dares to push the boundaries."

Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.

