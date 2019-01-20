New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Debuts in 3rd on the New Zealand Charts - News

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has debuted in third on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 13. Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained at the top of the charts, while Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII has also remained in second.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Spyro Reignited Trilogy Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Battlefield V FIFA 19 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K19

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Need for Speed: Payback The Sims 4 Battlefield V UFC 3 FIFA 19 Insurgency Sandstorm Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Plants V Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Mortal Kombat XL

