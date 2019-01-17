EA: 'We’re Fully Committed to Making More Star Wars Games' - News

It was reported this week that Electronic Arts has cancelled the open world Star Wars game that was in development at EA Vancouver.

An Electronic Arts representative speaking with Variety has stated the publisher is still committed to working on Star Wars games.

"There’s been speculation overnight about one of our Star Wars projects," said the representative. "As a natural part of the creative process, the great work by our team in Vancouver continues and will evolve into future ‘Star Wars’ content and games. We’re fully committed to making more ‘Star Wars’ games, we’re very excited about ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ from Respawn, and we’ll share more about our new projects when the time is right."

