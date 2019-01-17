EA: 'We’re Fully Committed to Making More Star Wars Games' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 631 Views
It was reported this week that Electronic Arts has cancelled the open world Star Wars game that was in development at EA Vancouver.
An Electronic Arts representative speaking with Variety has stated the publisher is still committed to working on Star Wars games.
"There’s been speculation overnight about one of our Star Wars projects," said the representative. "As a natural part of the creative process, the great work by our team in Vancouver continues and will evolve into future ‘Star Wars’ content and games. We’re fully committed to making more ‘Star Wars’ games, we’re very excited about ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ from Respawn, and we’ll share more about our new projects when the time is right."
If Bungie has been able to escape from their contract with Activision, I don't know why Disney, freaking Disney, could not do the same with EA. For the sake of the license, they need good will as soon as possible.
Disney just wants money.
Actions speak louder than words EA. We're 6 years into the 10 year deal and you've released just 2 AAA Star Wars games, a VR "experience", and some mobile games. In the 6 year period from 2000-2006, LucasArts, in collaboration with other studios, released over 20 Star Wars games by comparison, including gems like KOTOR 1 and 2, Star Wars Battlefront 1 and 2, Galactic Battlegrounds, Jedi Outcast, and Jedi Academy.
Gonna have to download the X1X versions of KOTOR I think.
EA next SW game will be a shitty multiplayer focused game, filled with micro transactions. No idea what fallen order is, probably more EA trash never the less.
Jedi: Fallen Order is the singleplayer action-adventure Star Wars game that Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall studio) are working on. Directed by Stig Asmussen (director of God of War 3), story by the main writer on Mafia 3. It is set a few years after Episode 3 and the playable character is a Jedi Padawan who survived Order 66. Combat is a mix of lightsaber action combat and force powers according to leaks. It sounds promising as long as EA didn't EA and force a bunch of pointless microtransactions into it.
Skikamaru - Here's hoping, but this is EA.
I genuinely cannot think of an IP more tailor-made for video game adaptations across multiple genres than Star Wars. This has been a level of incompetence that's truly difficult to fathom.
Well at this stage, Star Wars and EA are a perfect fit for each other. I'll happily ignore EA games, and I'll happily ignore Star Wars stuff. And now, I can ignore both at the same time :D
Yeah, mobile and F2P games maybe. The days of you doing AAA games without MT's is done and dusted EA. You've brought so many studios and IP's to the ground that it honestly doesn't matter what you say at this point.
Was this the game that Amy Hennig was working on? Can't remember.
They are excited about SW as long as they can tarnish it with their anti-consumer practices.
Battlefront 3 Battlefront 4 Battlefront 5 .....
Hah!
Yeah right...
Uh huh.......