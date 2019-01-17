Necrosphere Deluxe Release Date Revealed for NS, PS4, PSV - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Unties and developer Cat Nigiri announced Necrosphere Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on January 31, and for the Xbox One in Q1 2019 for $9.99.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

When super-secret agent Terry Cooper dies on a failed mission, he awakens in The Necrosphere. This afterlife is bursting at the seams with dangerous obstacles, devious traps and deadly enemies all working together to stop Terry from escaping. Soar to new heights with a jetpack, bounce sky high off gravity bubbles, and collect game-changing items, all while utilizing an intuitive two button control scheme, to return to the Normalsphere.

Frequent respawn points drop Terry right back into action, allowing him to quickly learn from his mistakes and re-tackle the challenges of the Necrosphere. Even with his partners sending him messages from the Normalsphere to guide his journey, he’ll need to make the most of his abilities to escape the Necrosphere and stop the Istanistani from carrying out their evil plans.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles