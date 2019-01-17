Odallus: The Dark Call Headed to Switch on February 8, This Spring for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Digerati and developer JoyMasher announced Odallus: The Dark Call will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 8, and this spring for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

The old gods have forgotten this land. No one could save our people when darkness started spreading and collecting human souls for its army.

Odallus is a classic exploration / action game, inspired by Ghosts’n Goblins, Demon’s Crest, and Castlevania. Player takes place of Haggis, a warrior tired of fight who must wield his sword once more to rescue his son from Darkness.

Key Features:

Eight levels open to explore

Huge bosses

Sharp controls

Rad 8-bit graphics

Thrilling atmosphere

Eight-plus hours of gameplay

50-plus types of enemies

Veteran Mode

