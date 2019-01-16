Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience Delayed to January 23 - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix has delayed Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience for a second time from January 18 to January 23. It was originally going to launch on December 25.

Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience will launch for the PlayStation VR.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles