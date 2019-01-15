Report: EA Cancels Open World Star Wars Game - News

/ 406 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Electronic Arts has cancelled the open world Star Wars game that was in development at EA Vancouver, according to a report from Kotaku.

EA Vancouver has been working on the game since October 2017, when EA shut down Visceral Games.





Several people have talked with Kotaku and it appears the game was still in early development and no one was laid off due to the cancellation. The game was codenamed Orca with a scoundrel or bounty hunter protagonist who would explore various open world planets.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles