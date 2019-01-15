Chaos;Child for Steam Headed West on January 22 - News

Spike Chunsoft announced Chaos;Child will launch for Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on January 22.

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s been six years since a massive earthquake leveled the city of Shibuya. Now, in October 2015, while researching a number of recent murders, Takuru Miyashiro realizes a horrible truth. These murders are the return of a series of killings that plunged Shibuya into terror six years ago. And at the same time, people called gigalomaniacs, with the powers to make their delusions real, are beginning to awaken…

Key Features:

Discover A Darker Japan – Explore Shibuya in 2015, after an earthquake nearly levelled the city six years prior, and try to outsmart the puppet-master behind this New Generation Madness.

– Explore Shibuya in 2015, after an earthquake nearly levelled the city six years prior, and try to outsmart the puppet-master behind this New Generation Madness. Track Down A Serial Killer – Play as Takuru, an arrogant senior and the newspaper club president, and discover the pattern in a series of bizarre deaths around you that the police can’t seem to crack.

– Play as Takuru, an arrogant senior and the newspaper club president, and discover the pattern in a series of bizarre deaths around you that the police can’t seem to crack. Unravel The Mystery – Investigate gruesome, supernatural murders with a team of uniquely talented friends.

– Investigate gruesome, supernatural murders with a team of uniquely talented friends. Pick Your Delusions – Choose to explore disturbing nightmares or pleasurable daydreams to affect the different realities that Takuru perceives, and change your story.

– Choose to explore disturbing nightmares or pleasurable daydreams to affect the different realities that Takuru perceives, and change your story. See The Bigger Picture – Unlock SIX endings by changing the course of your team’s investigations and relationships, and understand the characters and plot in depth.

– Unlock SIX endings by changing the course of your team’s investigations and relationships, and understand the characters and plot in depth. Outstanding Artistic Value – Enjoy beautiful and ethereal art work in this stunning visual novel from the Science Adventure series.

– Enjoy beautiful and ethereal art work in this stunning visual novel from the Science Adventure series. From The Creators Of Steins;Gate – A stand-alone story with a brand new cast, extensive replayability and ties to the Steins;Gateuniverse!

