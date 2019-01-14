Sony Allows Rocket League Cross-Play for PS4 - News

/ 430 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Psyonix and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation 4 version of Rocket League has joined the PlayStation Cross-Play Beta program. Players on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam can now all play together.

PlayStation 4 owners who want to play with other platforms must make sure they enable Cross-Platform play. On the Main Menu select "Options" then make sure Cross-Platform Play box is checked in the Gameplay tab.

Rocket League is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles