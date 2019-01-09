PUBG Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in December - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of December 2018.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, Fortnite topped the Free-to-Play Games charts and God of War: Collection PS Vita topped the PlayStation Vita charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 3 Grand Theft Auto V 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 5 Battlefield V 6 FIFA 19 7 Mortal Kombat XL 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man 9 NBA 2K19 10 Madden NFL 19

PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator 3 PlayStation VR Worlds 4 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 5 Farpoint 6 Arizona Sunshine 7 Borderlands 2 VR 8 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 9 Superhot VR 10 Creed: Rise to Glory

Free-to-Play Games 1 Fortnite Battle Royale 2 Warface 3 H1Z1: Battle Royale 4 Warframe 5 Brawlhalla 6 Paladins 7 DC Universe Online Free-to-Play 8 3on3 FreeStyle 9 Smite 10 Crossout

PS Vita Games 1 God of War: Collection PS Vita 2 Jak and Daxter Collection 3 Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition PS Vita 4 Trillion: God of Destruction 5 Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition PS Vita 6 Mary Skelter: Nightmares 7 Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition 8 P3D & P5D Bundle + Megaverse Costume Pack – Day One Edition 9 Bastion 10 Stardew Valley

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

