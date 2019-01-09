Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn Release Date Revealed - News

Nintendo announced Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on March 8.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In this enhanced version of the acclaimed Kirby’s Epic Yarn game that originally launched for the Wii system, Kirby is transported into a world made of cloth and yarn to unravel enemies, unzip secret passageways and transform into powerful vehicles. Every stage in the original Wii version is stitched in, but this Nintendo 3DS version has some new features, like Ravel Abilities that power up Kirby in fun ways, new mini-games featuring familiar faces King Dedede and Meta Knight, new furniture to personalize and decorate Kirby’s Pad, and a new Devilish mode that adds an extra layer of challenge to each stage.

Some of the Ravel Abilities include a giant yarn ball used to attack enemies, a wire sword that can slice through anything and the Nylon ability, which can generate wind for jumping higher and collecting beads.

The creative, colorful and visually stunning game also features new amiibo functionality* for compatible Kirby series amiibo figures that gives Kirby hats and abilities based on the figure used.

