Fortnite Adds Suppressed Sniper Rifle and The Block Community Creation in New Update - News

Epic Games has updated Fortnite with the Suppressed Sniper Rifle and a new community creation in The Black for the Battle Royale mode. 14 Days of Fortnite have also been extended for a limited time.

View the patch notes below:

BATTLE ROYALE

WHAT'S NEW?

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Trade power for stealth with the Suppressed Sniper Rifle. Drop in now and sneak up on your enemies!

The Block

Drop to The Block and explore the newest community creation! Bounce around in the DM Arena made by KojackNumber2.

LIMITED TIME MODES 14 Days of Fortnite has been extended for a limited time! For the next week, drop in and complete any Challenges you may have missed out on to earn in-game rewards.



We'll also be featuring some of the most popular Limited Time Modes that have been available over the past two weeks. Log in each day to find out which modes are available to explore. WEAPONS + ITEMS Suppressed Sniper Rifle added. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Can be found from chests, floor loot, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops. A single shot, scoped sniper rifle. The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power. Deals 100/105 base damage

Six Shooter has been vaulted.

The following variants of the Burst Assault Rifle have been vaulted: Uncommon, Common, Rare

Dual Pistols have been unvaulted.

Dynamite drop rate reduced by 40%.

Boom Box adjustments: Drop rate reduced by 33%. Health reduced from 600 to 400. Duration reduced from 25 seconds to 18 seconds.

GAMEPLAY X-4 Stormwing adjustments: The knockback a player receives after being hit by a Stormwing has been decreased by 70%. Damage done to the Stormwing from colliding with structures has been increased by 50%. Impact damage reduction while boosting through structures reduced from 50% to 25% Increased the spread of the Stormwing machine gun by 75%. Stormwing spawn chance has been decreased to 80% from 100%.

Supply Drop health has been reduced to 250/500/750 (Solo/Duo/Squad).

CREATIVE This is an early release so you may experience client crashes, loss of progress, or other unexpected errors. WEAPONS + ITEMS Suppressed Sniper Rifle added to Creative Inventory Weapons

Available in Epic and Legendary variants.



A single shot, scoped sniper rifle.



The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power.



Deals 100/105 base damage SAVE THE WORLD WHAT'S NEW? Santa’s Little Helper

Help Santa deliver gifts, with a BANG! Find this weapon in the Weekly Store. The Popshot Shotgun

Blast through enemies with this rapid firing shotgun! Get your very own by completing Frostnite Challenges. WEAPONS + ITEMS Santa's Little Helper will be available in the Weekly Store Launches explosive presents that damage and knockback groups of enemies. Does not consume ammo, but has very low durability. Available from January 9 at 7 PM ET until January 16 at 7 PM ET.

The Popshot Shotgun will be available as a Frostnite Weekly Challenge reward A rapid firing low capacity semi-auto shotgun

MISSIONS + SYSTEMS Weekly Frostnite Challenge 2: Burn Bright Time between enemy waves is drastically reduced. Use your time wisely! Weekly Frostnite Challenge 2 Quest rewards include: Challenge Banner 2 Popshot Shotgun Snowflake Tickets



