Black Desert Release Date Announced for Xbox One - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Pearl Abyss announced Black Desert will launch for the Xbox One on March 4.





There different editions will be available:

Standard Edition ($29.99):

Base game and all future updates, 24-hour early access, Exclusive Shepherd pet, 30-day value pack, 500 Pearls, and an in-game title.

Deluxe Edition ($49.99):

Base game and all future updates, 48-hour early access, exclusive shepherd pet, 60-day value pack, 1000 pearls, in-game title, tier 3 Horse and the Trina Knight horse gear set.

Ultimate Edition ($99.99):

Base game and all future updates, 72-hour early access, exclusive shepherd pet, 90-day value pack, 3000 pearls, in-game title, tier 5 horse (White), Trina Knight horse gear set, Trina Knight wagon set, exclusive Shudad Classic set, exclusive Young Fogan (tier 2) pet, permanent horse flute, 3 types of EXP scrolls x10 (30 in total) and 1 storage maid.

