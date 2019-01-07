Hyper Jam Release Date Revealed for PS4, X1, PC - News

Developer Bit Dragon announced the arena brawler, Hyper Jam, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on February 12 for $14.99 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and $12.99 on Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Hyper Jam is a neon-soaked arena brawler with a dynamic perk drafting system that makes each match different from the last.

The hard-hitting fusion of lethal weapons, stackable perks, furious combat, and a killer synthwave soundtrack makes Hyper Jam a multiplayer experience that’ll keep you coming back for more.

Key Features:

Furious Combat – Hyper Jam features fast-paced multiplayer arena gameplay for 2-4 players. Annihilate your opponents round after round using katanas, rocket launchers, sledgehammers, and more.

– Hyper Jam features fast-paced multiplayer arena gameplay for 2-4 players. Annihilate your opponents round after round using katanas, rocket launchers, sledgehammers, and more. Perk Drafting – After every round, players choose new perks that stay with them for the rest of the game, stacking and combining with their existing ones to create more powerful effects. A wide pool of distinctive perks ensures no two games are ever the same.

– After every round, players choose new perks that stay with them for the rest of the game, stacking and combining with their existing ones to create more powerful effects. A wide pool of distinctive perks ensures no two games are ever the same. Local and Online Multiplayer – Grab some controllers and take on your friends at home, or test your skills against the rest of the world in public or private online matches. Cross-platform matchmaking means there are even more challengers for you to face!

– Grab some controllers and take on your friends at home, or test your skills against the rest of the world in public or private online matches. Cross-platform matchmaking means there are even more challengers for you to face! ’80s Aesthetic – Play as a strong selection of ’80s-inspired characters on a variety of beautiful and dangerous arenas, ranging from a sundrenched Miami hotel rooftop to a gritty Neo-Tokyo subway.

– Play as a strong selection of ’80s-inspired characters on a variety of beautiful and dangerous arenas, ranging from a sundrenched Miami hotel rooftop to a gritty Neo-Tokyo subway. Killer Synthwave Soundtrack – An addictive soundtrack featuring Carpenter Brut, Dance With The Dead, Meteor and more will keep hearts racing as you blow each other to bits.

– An addictive soundtrack featuring Carpenter Brut, Dance With The Dead, Meteor and more will keep hearts racing as you blow each other to bits. AI Bots – Hone your skills against AI bots before taking the fight online. Customise bot difficulty, game rules and more to create your own challenge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

