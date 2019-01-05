Pokémon Company CEO: Developing for Switch was 'More Difficult Than We Expected' - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pokemon Company President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara speaking with Dime discussed developing the first mainline Pokémon game for consoles. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! released for the Nintendo Switch less than two months ago.

Ishihara stated that developing the game was "more difficult than we expected." He joked that some developer said it was "5 times harder" to make a Pokémon game on the Nintendo Switch when compared to the Nintendo 3DS.





Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16, 2018.

Thanks NintendoSoup.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles