Pokémon Company CEO: Developing for Switch was 'More Difficult Than We Expected'

Pokemon Company President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara speaking with Dime discussed developing the first mainline Pokémon game for consoles. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! released for the Nintendo Switch less than two months ago.
Ishihara stated that developing the game was "more difficult than we expected." He joked that some developer said it was "5 times harder" to make a Pokémon game on the Nintendo Switch when compared to the Nintendo 3DS.
Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16, 2018.
This does not instill hope for Pokemon Gen 8 later this year being anywhere near as ambitious as I want it to be....
Im glad Nintendo forced them to make games on a system that recquires them to do mooooore work than before. If they thought they could continue doing the same shit since the DS.......
They really should give the franchise to Nintendo EAD or something. Gamefreak was alright from the beginning to the DS era but really I feel like they just want to spend the same amount of money so they cut on everything else. Games since 3DS are really underwhelming tbh. I swear i gave them the excuse of the 3DS being underpowered for the lack of stuff on X/Y and Sun/Moon but if Gen 8 is bad I swear to godddddd. I'd rather have them taking a year off releasing and taking time to bring something fresh instead.
That is what happens when your company doesn't innovate like others!
Well, the jump from the 3DS to the Switch is a big one, but still. Game Freak has more resources than almost every other developer on the planet, and they still struggle with a turn based JRPG that probably won't carry over most of the most ambitious elements the previous titles had (Battle Frontier, second region, pokemon contests, Pokemon Amie, sky soaring with the Eon Flute...) out of a sense of uniqueness for each title.