Pokémon GO Earns an Estimated $795 Million in Revenue in 2018 - News

/ 517 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Niantic's Pokémon GO earned an estimated $795 million worldwide in 2018, according to a report from intelligence firm Sensor Tower. That is a 35 percent increase when compared to 2017.

The game averaged nearly $2.2 million per day in 2018, an increase over $1.6 million in 2017. December saw players spend $75 million, a 32 percent increase.

The US was the biggest market for the game with a 33 percent marketshare and earning $262 million. Japanese players spent $239 million, a 30 percent marketshare.

Pokémon GO is available as a free-to-play title on iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles