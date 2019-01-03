Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Data Mining Reveals DLC Character Codenames - News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be getting Joker from Persona 5 as DLC and reveals that more DLC for the game could include more third-party characters.

Upcoming DLC characters for the game might have been uncovered by data mining. It features three DLC character codenames: Packu, Jack and Brave. Packu is likely the confirmed Pirahna Plant DLC coming in February. It is possible Jack could mean the Joker DLC, while Brave could be a Hero class character in Dragon Quest titles.

Ok so since the secret's out, here's confirmation. Params in Ultimate confirm the code names of 2 future characters, "jack" and "brave".



The labels for these characters:

fighter_kind_jack

fighter_kind_brave

fighter_kind_packu (piranha plant) pic.twitter.com/rCRRg8KR3W — jam1garner (@jam1garner) January 3, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

