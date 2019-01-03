Quantcast
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Data Mining Reveals DLC Character Codenames - VGChartz
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Data Mining Reveals DLC Character Codenames

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Data Mining Reveals DLC Character Codenames - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 621 Views

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be getting Joker from Persona 5 as DLC and reveals that more DLC for the game could include more third-party characters. 

Upcoming DLC characters for the game might have been uncovered by data mining. It features three DLC character codenames: Packu, Jack and Brave. Packu is likely the confirmed Pirahna Plant DLC coming in February. It is possible Jack could mean the Joker DLC, while Brave could be a Hero class character in Dragon Quest titles.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (4 hours ago)

The first thing that "Brave" makes me think of is Bravely Default but that seems way too obscure.

  • +2
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

What could they mean!?

  • 0