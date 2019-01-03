Quantcast
Nintendo eShop New Year Sale Discounts Switch and 3DS Games

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 234 Views

Nintendo announced the Nintendo eShop New Year sale that starts today and ends on January 10 at 8:59am PT. Digital games on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS have been discounted. 

Some key games discounted include Mario Kart 8 DeluxeSplatoon 2, Octopath TravelerKirby: Triple Deluxe, and Super Mario 3D Land.


Check out the complete list of discounted games below:

Game
System
Discount
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch
    30%
ARMS
Nintendo Switch
    30%
Splatoon 2
Nintendo Switch
    30%
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
Nintendo Switch
    30%
OCTOPATH TRAVELER
Nintendo Switch
    30%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
Nintendo Switch
    25%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Nintendo Switch
    50%
Wizard of Legend
Nintendo Switch
    20%
Mega Man Legacy Collection
Nintendo Switch
    25%
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Nintendo Switch
    50%
Golf Story
Nintendo Switch
    34%
The Gardens Between
Nintendo Switch
    35%
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
Nintendo Switch
    30%
Flat Heroes
Nintendo Switch
    35%
Iconoclasts
Nintendo Switch
    25%
Capcom Beat ’Em Up Bundle
Nintendo Switch
    20%
Horizon Chase Turbo
Nintendo Switch
    10%
Carcassonne
Nintendo Switch
    20%
Just Shapes & Beats
Nintendo Switch
    25%
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
Nintendo Switch
    67%
Puyo Puyo Tetris
Nintendo Switch
    30%
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
Nintendo Switch
    35%
The Jackbox Party Pack 5
Nintendo Switch
    30%
Wandersong
Nintendo Switch
    20%
Pode
Nintendo Switch
    30%
Flinthook
Nintendo Switch
    30%
Dust: An Elysian Tail
Nintendo Switch
    30%
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Nintendo Switch
    50%
The Jackbox Party Pack
Nintendo Switch
    45%
Carnival Games
Nintendo Switch
    35%
NAMCO MUSEUM
Nintendo Switch
    50%
Spelunker Party!
Nintendo Switch
    50%
Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
Pokémon Battle Trozei
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
Fantasy Life
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
Kirby: Triple Deluxe
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
Super Mario 3D Land
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
Style Savvy: Styling Star
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
Yoshi’s New Island
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
Mario Party: The Top 100
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
FINAL FANTASY EXPLORERS
Nintendo 3DS
    50%
3D Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Nintendo 3DS
    50%
Cursed Castilla
Nintendo 3DS
    35%
Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition
Nintendo 3DS
    75%
BYE-BYE BOXBOY!
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
Nintendo 3DS
    60%
THEATRHYTHM FINAL FANTASY CURTAIN CALL
Nintendo 3DS
    50%
Gunman Clive
Nintendo 3DS
    50%
Retro City Rampage: DX
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
Culdcept Revolt
Nintendo 3DS
    30%
RPG Maker Fes
Nintendo 3DS
    30%

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


xMetroid
xMetroid (1 hour ago)

Decent discounts, could be better but still they are getting better.

