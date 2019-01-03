Nintendo eShop New Year Sale Discounts Switch and 3DS Games - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo eShop New Year sale that starts today and ends on January 10 at 8:59am PT. Digital games on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS have been discounted.

Some key games discounted include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Octopath Traveler, Kirby: Triple Deluxe, and Super Mario 3D Land.





Check out the complete list of discounted games below:

Game System Discount Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch 30% ARMS Nintendo Switch 30% Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch 30% Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition Nintendo Switch 30% OCTOPATH TRAVELER Nintendo Switch 30% Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Nintendo Switch 25% Starlink: Battle for Atlas Nintendo Switch 50% Wizard of Legend Nintendo Switch 20% Mega Man Legacy Collection Nintendo Switch 25% LEGO DC Super-Villains Nintendo Switch 50% Golf Story Nintendo Switch 34% The Gardens Between Nintendo Switch 35% Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King Nintendo Switch 30% Flat Heroes Nintendo Switch 35% Iconoclasts Nintendo Switch 25% Capcom Beat ’Em Up Bundle Nintendo Switch 20% Horizon Chase Turbo Nintendo Switch 10% Carcassonne Nintendo Switch 20% Just Shapes & Beats Nintendo Switch 25% Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition Nintendo Switch 67% Puyo Puyo Tetris Nintendo Switch 30% FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Nintendo Switch 35% The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Nintendo Switch 30% Wandersong Nintendo Switch 20% Pode Nintendo Switch 30% Flinthook Nintendo Switch 30% Dust: An Elysian Tail Nintendo Switch 30% LEGO Harry Potter Collection Nintendo Switch 50% The Jackbox Party Pack Nintendo Switch 45% Carnival Games Nintendo Switch 35% NAMCO MUSEUM Nintendo Switch 50% Spelunker Party! Nintendo Switch 50% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Nintendo 3DS 30% Pokémon Battle Trozei Nintendo 3DS 30% Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido Nintendo 3DS 30% Fantasy Life Nintendo 3DS 30% Kirby: Triple Deluxe Nintendo 3DS 30% Super Mario 3D Land Nintendo 3DS 30% Style Savvy: Styling Star Nintendo 3DS 30% Yoshi’s New Island Nintendo 3DS 30% Mario Party: The Top 100 Nintendo 3DS 30% FINAL FANTASY EXPLORERS Nintendo 3DS 50% 3D Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Nintendo 3DS 50% Cursed Castilla Nintendo 3DS 35% Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition Nintendo 3DS 75% BYE-BYE BOXBOY! Nintendo 3DS 30% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Nintendo 3DS 60% THEATRHYTHM FINAL FANTASY CURTAIN CALL Nintendo 3DS 50% Gunman Clive Nintendo 3DS 50% Retro City Rampage: DX Nintendo 3DS 30% Culdcept Revolt Nintendo 3DS 30% RPG Maker Fes Nintendo 3DS 30%

