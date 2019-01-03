Nintendo eShop New Year Sale Discounts Switch and 3DS Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 234 Views
Nintendo announced the Nintendo eShop New Year sale that starts today and ends on January 10 at 8:59am PT. Digital games on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS have been discounted.
Some key games discounted include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Octopath Traveler, Kirby: Triple Deluxe, and Super Mario 3D Land.
Check out the complete list of discounted games below:
|
Game
|
System
|
Discount
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
Nintendo Switch
|
30%
|
ARMS
|
Nintendo Switch
|
30%
|
Splatoon 2
|
Nintendo Switch
|
30%
|
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
|
Nintendo Switch
|
30%
|
OCTOPATH TRAVELER
|
Nintendo Switch
|
30%
|
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|
Nintendo Switch
|
25%
|
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
|
Nintendo Switch
|
50%
|
Wizard of Legend
|
Nintendo Switch
|
20%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection
|
Nintendo Switch
|
25%
|
LEGO DC Super-Villains
|
Nintendo Switch
|
50%
|
Golf Story
|
Nintendo Switch
|
34%
|
The Gardens Between
|
Nintendo Switch
|
35%
|
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
|
Nintendo Switch
|
30%
|
Flat Heroes
|
Nintendo Switch
|
35%
|
Iconoclasts
|
Nintendo Switch
|
25%
|
Capcom Beat ’Em Up Bundle
|
Nintendo Switch
|
20%
|
Horizon Chase Turbo
|
Nintendo Switch
|
10%
|
Carcassonne
|
Nintendo Switch
|
20%
|
Just Shapes & Beats
|
Nintendo Switch
|
25%
|
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
|
Nintendo Switch
|
67%
|
Puyo Puyo Tetris
|
Nintendo Switch
|
30%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
|
Nintendo Switch
|
35%
|
The Jackbox Party Pack 5
|
Nintendo Switch
|
30%
|
Wandersong
|
Nintendo Switch
|
20%
|
Pode
|
Nintendo Switch
|
30%
|
Flinthook
|
Nintendo Switch
|
30%
|
Dust: An Elysian Tail
|
Nintendo Switch
|
30%
|
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
Nintendo Switch
|
50%
|
The Jackbox Party Pack
|
Nintendo Switch
|
45%
|
Carnival Games
|
Nintendo Switch
|
35%
|
NAMCO MUSEUM
|
Nintendo Switch
|
50%
|
Spelunker Party!
|
Nintendo Switch
|
50%
|
Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
Pokémon Battle Trozei
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
Fantasy Life
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
Kirby: Triple Deluxe
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
Super Mario 3D Land
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
Style Savvy: Styling Star
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
Yoshi’s New Island
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
Mario Party: The Top 100
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
FINAL FANTASY EXPLORERS
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
50%
|
3D Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
50%
|
Cursed Castilla
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
35%
|
Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
75%
|
BYE-BYE BOXBOY!
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
60%
|
THEATRHYTHM FINAL FANTASY CURTAIN CALL
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
50%
|
Gunman Clive
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
50%
|
Retro City Rampage: DX
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
Culdcept Revolt
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
|
RPG Maker Fes
|
Nintendo 3DS
|
30%
1 Comments
Decent discounts, could be better but still they are getting better.