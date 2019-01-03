Rebellion Developments Acquires TickTock Games - News

Publisher Rebellion Developments a year ago acquired UK developer Radiant Worlds and renamed the studio to Rebellion Warwick.

The publisher has now announced it has acquired Yorkshire-based developer TickTock Games. The developer is best known for assisting in the development of games. The studio will now be known as Rebellion North.





"Bringing more great people to the company is a great way to start 2019," said Jason Kingsley, Co-Founder and CEO of Rebellion. "The company continues to grow and it’s important we bring in the right people as part of that process. We’ve worked with the team at TickTock Games for a while now, and we know they’ll continue to prosper as Rebellion North."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

