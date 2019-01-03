PlayStation Europe Video Features Upcoming Games - News

The official PlayStation Europe YouTube channel has released a new video that features upcoming PlayStation 4 games.

The video features Days Gone, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Devil May Cry 5, Ghost of Tsushima, Kingdom Hearts III, The Last of Us Part II, and more.

View it below:

