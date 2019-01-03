First Pokémon GO Safari Zone event Coming to South America Later This Month - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 303 Views
Niantic announced via Twitter the first Pokémon GO Safari Zone event in South America will be held from January 25 to 27, and take place in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
The Safari Zone event will feature increased Pokémon encounters, team lounges, photo ops, and Special PokéStops.
Trainers, our first PokĂ©mon GO Safari Zone event in South America is coming to Porto Alegre, Brazil, on January 25! Details here: https://t.co/S7NopP9KLW pic.twitter.com/IQ1mC7NXAe— PokĂ©mon GO is ready to #GOBattleâť— (@PokemonGoApp) January 3, 2019
Here is an overview of the event:
We’re excited to announce the world's first Pokémon GO Safari Zone in South America will take place along the recently revitalized Guaíba Riverbank in the beautiful city of Porto Alegre, Brazil. From Friday, January 25, to Sunday, January 27, Trainers of all ages will be able to catch a wide variety of Pokémon, including some rarely seen throughout South America!
This is a free ticketed event with limited availability. Register today for your chance to receive tickets. If you don't receive tickets, don't worry! While you won't be able to see any Pokémon within the event space along the Guaíba Riverbank, all Trainers will encounter many of the same Pokémon throughout all of Brazil during the event.
You can register for the event here.
