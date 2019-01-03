First Pokémon GO Safari Zone event Coming to South America Later This Month - News

Niantic announced via Twitter the first Pokémon GO Safari Zone event in South America will be held from January 25 to 27, and take place in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

The Safari Zone event will feature increased Pokémon encounters, team lounges, photo ops, and Special PokéStops.

Trainers, our first PokĂ©mon GO Safari Zone event in South America is coming to Porto Alegre, Brazil, on January 25! Details here: https://t.co/S7NopP9KLW pic.twitter.com/IQ1mC7NXAe — PokĂ©mon GO is ready to #GOBattleâť— (@PokemonGoApp) January 3, 2019

Here is an overview of the event:

We’re excited to announce the world's first Pokémon GO Safari Zone in South America will take place along the recently revitalized Guaíba Riverbank in the beautiful city of Porto Alegre, Brazil. From Friday, January 25, to Sunday, January 27, Trainers of all ages will be able to catch a wide variety of Pokémon, including some rarely seen throughout South America!

This is a free ticketed event with limited availability. Register today for your chance to receive tickets. If you don't receive tickets, don't worry! While you won't be able to see any Pokémon within the event space along the Guaíba Riverbank, all Trainers will encounter many of the same Pokémon throughout all of Brazil during the event.

You can register for the event here.

Increased Pokémon Encounters

Catch a wide variety of Pokémon, including some that have never been seen before in Porto Alegre. This is a great chance to fill in some gaps in your Pokédex.

Team Lounges Cool off and recharge in one of the three mixed team lounges, where you'll meet your fellow Instinct, Mystic, or Valor teammates.

Photo Ops Commemorate the experience by snapping photos with your favorite Pokémon at the many awesome photo opportunities around the park.

Special PokéStops Walk along the beautiful Guaíba Riverbank and spin PokéStops within the event space to receive special 2 km Eggs.

