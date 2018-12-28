Hitman 2 Sells an Estimated 196,343 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 695 Views
The stealth game from publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer IO Interactive - Hitman 2 - sold 196,343 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 17.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 139,674 units sold (71%), compared to 56,669 units sold on the Xbox One (29%).
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
5 Comments
196k is actually more than I expected. I was thinking it would do 150k retail. It sold 200k in about 6-7 days on Steam, so i'm hoping that digital pulls through with this. Buy the end of the year it will probably sell about 1.3-1.5 million, which isn't terrible for an AA game.
By* the end of the year, not buy xD
- 0
>when you have a typo in your post here but can't edit and you already have likes on it.
- 0
Yikes.
A damned shame. Alchy get in here.
Somewhere Alchy is crying... :(
That's a travesty. But whatrugondo?