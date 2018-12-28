Hitman 2 Sells an Estimated 196,343 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 695 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The stealth game from publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer IO Interactive - Hitman 2 - sold 196,343 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 17.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 139,674 units sold (71%), compared to 56,669 units sold on the Xbox One (29%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 82,968 units sold (42%), compared to 69,084 units sold in Europe (35%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 14,148 units in the UK, 12,969 units in Germany, and 10,279 units in France.

Hitman 2 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles