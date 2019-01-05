Break-out Sales Surprise of 2018 - Article

The Break-out Sales Surprise Award is one of my personal favourite game of the year categories, celebrating as it does the site's raison d'être. This year's shortlist includes a retro-stylised classic RPG, a westerner-friendly entry in a previously heavily Japanese-oriented series, a rare case of an adventure game with a highly successful physical release, and a spin on a licensed IP that managed to completely blow all previous entries' sales records out of the water.

The Shortlist:





Octopath Traveler

Detroit: Become Human

Monster Hunter: World

Spider-Man

The Winner:

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter is, of course, no stranger to commercial success in its homeland of Japan, where on handhelds each entry racked up millions in sales. Indeed the franchise as a whole is now Capcom's second most successful IP, trailing only Resident Evil, and even then Monster Hunter averages much higher sales per entry. Monster Hunter: World has elevated the series' sales figures to a whole other level, though, thanks in large part to the game being the first in the series to release worldwide simultaneously, and the first to adopt a much more western-friendly gameplay style.

Monster Hunter: World topped shipments of over 10.7 million copies across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, making it Capcom's best-selling game of all time. And all in under a year. How could any other title seriously compete with Monster Hunter: World for the crown of Break-out Sales Surprise of 2018?

