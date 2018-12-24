Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! Sells an Estimated 2.61 Million Units in 2 Days at Retail - Sales

The RPG from publishers The Pokémon Company and Nintendo, and developer Game Freak - Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! - sold 2,612,135 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 17.

Breaking down sales by each version of the game, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! was the best-selling version with 1,555,702 units sold (60%), while Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! sold 1,056,433 units (40%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 1,000,151 units sold (38%), compared to 785,031 units sold in Europe (30%) and 664,081 units sold in Japan (25%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 116,485 units in the UK, 116,871 units in Germany, and 198,110 units in France.

The game helped increase sales of the Nintendo Switch up to an estimated 654,055 units (+161%).





Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16.

