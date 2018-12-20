January 2019 Games with Gold Announced - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2018. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for December are:

Celeste ($19.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 31 on Xbox One

WRC 6 ($49.99 ERP): Available January 16 to February 15 on Xbox One

Lara Croft: Guardian of Light ($14.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Far Cry 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available January 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the four games:

Celeste

Recent winner of The Game Awards 2018 Best Independent Game category. Help Madeline survive her inner demons and scale to the top of Celeste mountain in this tight, narrative-driven platformer. You’ll uncover a multitude of devious secrets and side chapters in 700+ screens of hardcore challenges, built into a touching story of self-discovery. Don’t miss out on this highly acclaimed title.

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

On a race track, the car makes all the difference. In a rally, it’s all on you. Take your driving skills to the limit in World Rally Championship 6. Whether fog, mud, or punctured tires, you’ll deal with it all, in 11 Super Special Stages including local split-screen multiplayer. Experience rally racing like never before.

Lara Croft: Guardian of Light

Team up with a friend or go it alone in Lara Croft: Guardian of Light. In this co-op action-adventure title, traverse and solve deadly traps, fight hordes of the undead and collect over 60 artifacts and relics with the help a 2,000-year-old Mayan warrior. Retrieve the ancient Mirror of Smoke and stop the forces of evil.

Far Cry 2

Survive war-torn Africa and eliminate the mysterious Jackal in Far Cry 2. The first sequel in the award-winning franchise features real-time storytelling, where every decision you make will affect the final outcome of the game. Use cunning, subversion and brute force to exploit your enemies and fulfill your deadly mission.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles