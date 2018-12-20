God Eater 3 Action Demo Launches January 11, 2019 in the West on PS4 - News

Bandai Namco announced it will release a free action demo for God Eater 3 on the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on January 11, 2019. it will be playable until January 13.

God Eater 3 is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in the rest of the world on February 8, 2019.

