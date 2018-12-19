Jump Force Story Trailer Released - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Jump Force that features the story.

Here is an overview of the game:

The sudden merger between the Real World and the Jump World, has resulted in chaos enveloping the Earth, with the invading villains leaving a trail of death, destruction and panic in their wake.

To tackle this new threat, a new team of heroes, the Jump Force, is formed by Director Glover featuring the strongest fighters from across the manga universe. Players will be able to create their own hero, customizing their look and fighting moves with elements from across all your favorite franchises, before joining up with the Jump Force to stop the villains in their tracks.

The trailer also provides a first glimpse at the Onyx Book, a powerful device suspected to be responsible for the mysterious merging of the two worlds.

Additionally, the trailer also features a first look at four new playable Jump Force characters revealed this week:

Asta, from Black Clover. A brave but stubborn child wielding an unique anti-magic sword, who dreams of becoming the Wizard King.

Trunks, from Dragon Ball. The son of Vegeta and Bulma, he possesses the incredible strength of his father, with the intelligence of his mother.

Boa Hancock, from One Piece. The captain of the Kuja Pirates and the only female member of the Shichibukai.

Renji Abarai, from Bleach. A highly talented swordsman.

Jump Force will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 15, 2019. It will also launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 14, 2019.

