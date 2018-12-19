Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Announced for PS4 - News

/ 472 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Falcom has announced Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for the PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan in 2019. No announcement has been made for a release in the west.

Here is an overview of the game via Gematsu:

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox takes place in Baldeux, which is northeast of Esterior in the Gllia Eldlingen region. Set in a huge city known as “Prison City,” a new adventure surrounding the mysteries hidden in the city will unfold alongside people called “Monstrum” who possess supernatural abilities.

Ys series trademarks such as speedy action (diverse skill attacks, free dashes, and jumps) and battles against giant bosses will return alongside numerous new elements connected to Ys IX‘s setting, including the use of “Supernatural Actions” of Monstrum to freely explore all areas of the field, “Guild Operations” in Prison City, and more.

View screenshots of the game below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles