Dreams Creator Beta Starts December 19 - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Media Molecule announced the Dreams Creator Beta will launch for the PlayStation 4 on December 19 and will end on January 21.

The general public can sign-up for the beta starting January 4, while the first wave of invites will go out on January 8.

Dreams is in development for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles