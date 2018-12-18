Song of Memories Delayed in the West to 2019 on Switch and PS4 - News

posted 1 hour ago

PQube Games announced it has delayed the release of the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions of Song of Memories in North America and Europe to 2019.

Please see below our statement regarding Song of Memories. We would like to apologize to everyone for the delay. pic.twitter.com/VT6j8EWgEp — PQube Games (@PQubeGames) December 18, 2018

You can purchase Song of Memories on Windows PC via Steam for $39.99.

