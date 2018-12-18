Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Will Have Online Battles - News

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission will have online battles, according to the latest issue of V-Jump.

The online battles will features the following:

Regular battles against equally skilled players

Real battles that affects rank

Real battles where the rules change every two hours

Local offline battles (two Switch units required)

V-Jump also revealed Goku: Xeno, Vegeta: Xeno, Jiren, and a mysterious Hero Upgrade Card will appear in the game. Early copies of the game will also include an early unlock for three Super Powerful UR Cards.





Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2019.

Thanks Gematsu.

