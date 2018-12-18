Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Will Have Online Battles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 157 Views
Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission will have online battles, according to the latest issue of V-Jump.
The online battles will features the following:
- Regular battles against equally skilled players
- Real battles that affects rank
- Real battles where the rules change every two hours
- Local offline battles (two Switch units required)
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
