Rocket League Frosty Fest Starts Today

Psyonix announced Frosty Fest for Rocket League will start today, December 17 and end on January 7.

View the trailer for Frosty Fest below:

Here is an overview of Frosty Fest:

Gather Snowflakes at the end of Online matches and redeem them to unwrap holiday rewards. You can also collect limited-time Golden Gifts that unlock items from the Nitro, Turbo, Overdrive, and Secret Santa Crates.

Rocket League is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

