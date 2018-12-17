Rumor: Microsoft to Release 2 Next Gen Xbox Consoles in Holiday 2020 - News

/ 1,111 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft is planning to release two next generation Xbox consoles in holiday 2020, according to sources who spoke with Windows Central.

The first next generation console is codenamed Lockhart and will be more affordable. It will have specs similar to the Xbox One X and have refinements. The idea is similar to the Xbox One S when compared to the Xbox One.

The second next generation console is codenamed Anaconda and will be more powerful and more expensive. It will provide a "cutting-edge console gaming experience." Microsoft is looking to reduce loading times, with the potential of including SSD storage.

These next generation consoles will be compatible with everything that is currently playable on the Xbox One. This includes the original Xbox and Xbox 360 games that are backwards compatible.

This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Microsoft.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles