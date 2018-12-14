Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Info Details Multiplayer - News

Bandai Namco has released new information for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown that details the multiplayer.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 18, 2019 and for Windows PC via Steam on February 1, 2019.

Players can enjoy dogfights in the sky not only with NPCs, but also with other players. There are two rules in multiplayer mode—“Team Deathmatch” and “Battle Royale.” Attack enemy aircraft (other players) to damage and shoot them down to build up your score. At the end of the match, the winner will be determined based on each player’s or each team’s score. The player or team with the highest score is the winner.

Aircraft Customization:

You can spend Military Result Points (MRP) in the Aircraft Tree to use acquired aircraft, custom parts, and special equipment. By combining special equipment and upgrade parts, you can build up an aircraft customization all your own. There are even upgrade parts that can only be used in multiplayer. The skins and emblems you unlock by clearing campaign mode can also be used in multiplayer to customize your aircraft from the get-go.

Rule: Battle Royale:

Clash with pilots all over the world to come out on top. Battle Royale is a rule where up to eight players can participate. Everyone else besides yourself is the enemy, and you can deal damage and shoot down other players to build up your score. A winner is determined once a player reaches the victory score, or once the time limit runs out (which is then determined by player with the highest score).

Rule: Team Deathmatch:

Fight alongside friends to obtain victory. Team Deathmatch is an up to four-versus-four team battle mode. Players are divided into two teams to fight, and can build up score by dealing damage and shooting down the enemy team’s players. A winner is determined once a team reaches the victory score, or once the time limit runs out (which is then determined by the team with the highest score).

Shared Rules of Multiplayer:

Players who build up their score in multiplayer are assigned star rankings from one star (the highest) to three stars (the lowest). If you shoot down a one-star player, you will earn more score than normal, so the higher-ranked players will generally be the target of other players.

Checking for one-stars and proactively targeting skilled players, as well as avoiding dogfights by maintaining distance are both options. If you yourself have one star and are in a Team Deathmatch, it is important to cooperate with your teammates about whether to go into the dogfight head-first to gain even more score, or stick to the back and act as a decoy for the team.

Miscellaneous:

The real skies of single-player are well and alive in multiplayer mode. The rain will stick to the cockpit window, lightning will cause the gauges to malfunction, wind current will affect control of the aircraft, and so on. Such natural phenomenon will add an even deeper layer of strategy to the battle.

