Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Yuna DLC Out Now - News

DLC character Yuna from Final Fantasy X is now available on Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. She is available as a standalone purchase or the Season Pass.

View the Yuna trailer below:

Here is an overview of the character:

Originally appearing in Final Fantasy X, Yuna is a devoted and powerful summoner who embarks on a pilgrimage with Tidus and her other guardians. In Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Yuna utilizes an impressive array of magical abilities, including a unique ability allowing her to summon her trustworthy companion, Valefor, to aid her in battle. Depending on Yuna’s status, Valefor will attack or defend.



Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now for the PlayStation 4.

