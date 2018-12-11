Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland Details Released - News

New information for Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland has been released in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. It introduces three characters and more.

■ Characters

Sterkenburg Cranach (voiced by Juurouta Kosugi)

“Heh, at this rate I don’t know which one is the daughter… I’m sorry, but I have to work.”

The current leader of the Arland Defense Group. He will also participate in battle.

Maana (voiced by Yui Kondou)

“Hehe, make sure to have a lot of fun! Bring me back presents! Hehehe!”

A girl who often visits the orphanage, she has an enlightened way of talking that is relative to her age.

Setia (voiced by Rie Kugimiya)

A girl who lacks emotion. She is unacquainted with the subtleties of the human spirit.

■ Systems

Synthesis

The base system where the materials’ characteristics carry over to the resulting item remains in place, while new alchemical element and boost items elements have been added. Alchemical Elements: There are different alchemical elements such as ice and earth, and if the value of a certain element surpasses a certain amount, the resulting item’s effect will change. Boost Items: A boost item can only be thrown in once during a synthesis. It grants effects to the alchemy ingredients and materials.



Battle

Up to five party members can participate in battle

There is also a mysterious item icon on the face icons of character in battle. Though not confirmed, this may be to use an item even when it is not that character’s turn.

Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe in spring 2019.

