Analyst Says Nintendo's Plans Will Remain Unchanged Despite Sony Killing Physical Games - News

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Sony announced this week it would be ending the production of physical game discs for PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028 and all new releases after this date will be in digital formats only.

Circana Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella speaking with VideoGamesChronicle said Sony making this change will unlikely cause Nintendo to react. Though, another report says Xbox is testing a disc-to-digital feature.

"My gut says Nintendo does what Nintendo wants to do, and I don’t see them changing anything in their plans based on what Sony or Microsoft do on anything, really," he said. "Nintendo is going to be Nintendo, for better and/or worse.

"Retail has already leaned into Nintendo support more and more over the past few years (Nintendo also holds very strong share of physical software and hardware sales since the launch of Switch 2 in particular), so this could continue to increase, sure.

"It’s not like boxes on shelves will go away entirely with this change. There will be more codes in box, more merch, maybe more special editions with swag included, that kind of thing. But the change should also result in the continued decline in physical game retail spend.

"But yeah, we’re kind of in dartboard territory when it comes to things. The day is young (in the US at least). Anything could still happen today, tomorrow, surely Monday. It’s madness."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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