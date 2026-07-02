Mech-Building Roguelike Cats in the Shell Announced for PC - News

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Publisher Infini Fun and developer Raven Studio have announced mech-building roguelike auto battler, Cats in the Shell, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Q4 2026.

"Cats in the Shell‘s detail-oriented, satisfying mech building and roguelike randomness will keep you on your toes," said Raven Studio director Alex Dong. "More than 1,000 modules provide near infinite choices in exhilarating combat instances. We have many more cutting-edge mechs and adorable cats to share later this year, so stay tuned!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Cats in the Shell is a mech-building roguelike auto battler. Take the helm of giant combat machines as feline fighters!

Operate an intimidating metal beast to overtake a steel-clad battlefield! Choose from six distinct mech types, customizing each in a classic and satisfying roguelike progression system. However, a perfect machine shines brightest with a purrrfect pilot. Choose from whiskered helmsman, each with exclusive active abilities and strategic focuses.

Sharpen the mech’s proverbial claws by collecting more than 1,000 powerful equipment and component parts across random events. Arrange and combine parts in creative order to discover surprising combinations. Allocate each module into five slots, manage all components strategically by factoring in limited inventory space, then watch dynamic synergies play out in rewarding auto-battler sequences.

Challenge formidable foes in four futuristic biomes and confront towering bosses in the story campaign. Adapt new strategies to stand a chance against unexpected battle frames assembled by pilots from around the world in asynchronous player-versus-player battles. Refine loadouts after each fight, unleash devastating chain reactions, and conquer a gauntlet of 10 cumulative victories.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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