Black Myth: Wukong Sales Top 30 Million Units - Sales

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The action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong, has sold over 30 million units, according to a document published by the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China spotted by wccftech.

This figure is up from 18 million units sold as of September 2024 and 10 million units sold as of August 2024.

Black Myth: Wukong released for the PlayStation 5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and the WeGame platform in China in August 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S in August 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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