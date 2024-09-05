Black Myth: Wukong Sales Top 18 Million Units, Expansion in Development - Sales

Hero Games' Daniel Wu, the biggest external investor in developer Game Science, in an interview with Bloomberg has announced the action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong, has sold over 18 million units in two weeks.

This figure is up from 10 million units sold as of August 23.

It was also revealed an expansion for Black Myth: Wukong is currently in development.

Black Myth: Wukong released for the PlayStation 5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and the WeGame platform in China on August 20. The Xbox Series X|S will launch at a later date.

