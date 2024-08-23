Black Myth: Wukong Sales Top 10 Million Units - Sales

Developer Game Science has announced the action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong, has sold over 10 million units as of August 23. The game has also surpassed three million concurrent players across all platforms.

"Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10 million copies across all platforms," said Game Science. "Thanks to all players worldwide for your support and love. Have a great gaming weekend!"

Black Myth: Wukong released for the PlayStation 5, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and the WeGame platform in China on August 20. The Xbox Series X|S will launch at a later date.

Thanks to all players worldwide for your support and love.

Have a great gaming weekend!#BlackMythWukong pic.twitter.com/mp3mk9JxrX — Black Myth: Wukong (@BlackMythGame) August 23, 2024

