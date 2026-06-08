Xbox Exec Says Demand for Xbox Consoles is Outstripping Supply - News

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The demand for Xbox consoles is currently outstripping supply, according to Xbox chief strategist officer Matthew Ball speaking during The Game Business Live. Microsoft is struggling to produce more consoles due to the higher prices and shortages for RAM and storage.

"We are producing them as quickly as possible," said Ball (via GameSpot). "These is a severe limitation to how quickly we can do that, but it’s not a question of appetite. That is a privilege as a company. It is a challenge for us to figure out."

When it comes to the impact the shortages have with the next-generation Xbox, Project Helix, Ball stated, "We are working very hard to rethink everything that we can about Helix, which is a console we are committed to shipping."

He added, "We are very cognizant of the ways in which we need the change as a company to make sure it is affordable, to make sure that it’s flexible. We are working hard to rethinking what that console model can look like, not in an exclusionary way, but in an additive way, so that as we take a look at this crisis, which may have acute effects for 2-2.5 years.

"We are working very hard to figure out the best way to navigate it or a way that works for everyone, that does not ask too much from players, but also does detract from the other investments that we need to make as a company.

"We also have tens of millions of people who we ask to spend $500 which is still an incredible sum of money. Those people that we asked to buy a console years ago, we still have an obligation to them to meet their expectations and to have them feel rewarded for which platform they chose."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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