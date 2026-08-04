Crimson Moon Launches September 1 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer ProbablyMonsters announced the action adventure RPG, Crimson Moon, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 1.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

The game will be available in the following editions:

Standard Edition ($19.99)

A copy of the game

Deluxe Edition ($29.99)

A copy of the game

Post-launch content expansion

Ceremonial Armor Set

Axe of the Gods

Read details on the game below:

Even angels bleed.

Reclaim the fallen city of Gildenarch in this gothic, high renaissance action-adventure RPG.

In Crimson Moon, you embody the form of a Nephilim. A violent half-human, half-angel hybrid forged to defend humanity from hell using supernatural powers, weapons, and melee combat abilities.

Over the course of savage, replayable runs you’ll slay your way through an ever-evolving horde of demons, undead, vampires, and Hellgrowth abominations in visceral souls-inspired melee combat, culminating in brutal boss encounters with the fabled Dead Gods.

Whether you crusade alone or slay together in two-player cooperative play, the prophecy is yours to fulfill. So rise, violent one. And hail the Order of the Crimson Moon.

Immerse Yourself in Brutal Elegance

Save Gildenarch by venturing through every district and ward, each more hauntingly beautiful and hellish than the last. This is a world that remembers, reshapes, and pushes back, without demanding punishing repetition.

Bloodsoaked Combat

Fight demons, undead, vampires, and Hellgrowth abominations with adept seraphim vengeance and visceral executions unique to each enemy type. This is a game for those who thrive on improvisational and expressive combat.

Crusade Alone or Slay Together

Your ally is your amplifier. Share lives, resurrect the fallen, and unlock synergies through optional cooperative mode. Dynamic difficulty scaling and enemy composition ensures every mission feels fresh and personal.

High Risk, High Reward Missions

Every run is a ritual of transformation and resistance, with each triumph earning you new missions, modifiers, and skill achievements.

Unleash the Power of Angelic Transformation

Wreak holy havoc with evolving Nephilim powers that bestow temporary abilities and divinely devastating attacks.

Find Reprieve in Reverent Splendor

In between runs, return to the headquarters of the Church, your home base for permanent upgrades and NPC interactions. When ready, survey the city and plan your next mission via the War Table.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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